PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Oh my God!” Those three words John Kruk uttered when Bryce Harper hit an epic walk-off grand slam in the Phillies’ 7-5 win over the Chicago Cubs are going viral.

Phillies fans couldn’t contain their excitement on Bryce’s bomb and they turned their attention on social to Kruk’s reaction when the ball left Harper’s bat.

Harper sprinted around the bases and celebrated wildly with his teammates at home plate.

He even nearly tackled new hitting coach and Phillies legend Charlie Manuel to the ground during the celebration.

Harper’s slam capped a three-game sweep of the Cubs, moving them one-game out of the last Wild-Card spot.

