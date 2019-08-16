



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Oh my God!” Those three words John Kruk uttered when Bryce Harper hit an epic walk-off grand slam in the Phillies’ 7-5 win over the Chicago Cubs are going viral.

WATCH: Bryce Harper Calls Out Parents For Possibly Missing Walk-Off Grand Slam

Phillies fans couldn’t contain their excitement on Bryce’s bomb and they turned their attention on social to Kruk’s reaction when the ball left Harper’s bat.

John Kruk’s “OH MY GOD” the moment Bryce connected is hilarious. (Bryce sprinting around the bases: also really good.) https://t.co/o48IkRn3zs — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) August 16, 2019

John Kruk yelling “OH MY GOD” the second the bat hit the ball is a big ol mood — MORK (@Markatron55) August 16, 2019

1. John Kruk screaming "OH MY GOD!" upon contact is everything 2. That ball hasn't landed yet 3. Charlie Manuel is a sorcerer https://t.co/kp8kKa9Wih — Trump Claps on 1 & 3 (@drewphish) August 16, 2019

John Kruk screaming “OH MY GOD!” is everyone in Philly at that exact moment. https://t.co/PIEkNdcL80 — Steve Moore (@Smoore1117) August 16, 2019

John Kruk's OH MY GOD is everything here! https://t.co/fDyo1nHHYU — Mike W (@SkillzOnGrillz) August 16, 2019

The way John Kruk says “OH MY GOD” the second Bryce hit that walk off is laugh out loud funny. Sounded like he was concerned for someone safety in the stands — Denis Ackermann (@DenAck31) August 16, 2019

John Kruk’s “oh my god!” overtop of the play-by-play really did it for me on the Harper bomb — Evan Rosenheim (@erosenheim) August 16, 2019

Harper sprinted around the bases and celebrated wildly with his teammates at home plate.

He even nearly tackled new hitting coach and Phillies legend Charlie Manuel to the ground during the celebration.

Harper’s slam capped a three-game sweep of the Cubs, moving them one-game out of the last Wild-Card spot.