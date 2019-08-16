PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A game-winning home run is something almost every baseball player dreams of, especially with your parents in the crowd. On Thursday, Phillies superstar Bryce Harper belted a monstrous a walk-off grand slam home against the Chicago Cubs and he noticed his parents may have missed it.
“I saw my parent’s lights are off in the suite right now, so they probably didn’t see that, so thanks mom and dad, appreciate you,” Harper said.
Bryce’s parents didn’t even stay for the walk-off? smh. pic.twitter.com/HmuyqqxYjt
— Cut4 (@Cut4) August 16, 2019
The homer came during a six-run ninth inning where Harper was due to bat seventh, his parents might have felt that he wouldn’t bat again.
If Harper’s parents actually did indeed leave early, this may be a moment he will never let them live it down.
This was the biggest hit of Harper’s short time with the Phillies. Harper’s joy and excitement was evident as he sprinted around the bases before being mobbed by his teammates as he crossed home plate.
You must log in to post a comment.