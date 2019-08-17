PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Meek Mill made a guest appearance Saturday afternoon as city officials revealed renovated basketball courts in North Philadelphia. Mill surprised residents for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony and block party at the Strawberry Mansion Legacy Courts in East Fairmount Park.
Mill, Puma, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, Mural Arts Philadelphia and the Strawberry Mansion Community Development Corporation worked together to host the Legacy Courts Block Party.
The basketball courts are located close to the neighborhood Mill grew up in.
The block party was held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the courts on Saturday.
Mill, Puma and the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation announced the plans to refurbish the court in October 2018.
