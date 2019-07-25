



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Meek Mill sat down with “CBS This Morning’s” Gayle King in an exclusive interview discussing the launch of his new record label in partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. The launch of Dream Chasers Records was announced Wednesday, the same day Mill was granted a new trial in his decade-old conviction in a drug and gun case.

For the first time in more than a decade, Mill is off of probation.

King and Meek talked about the next step in the rapper’s career: a record label.

Over the years, Mill has developed a strong relationship with Jay-Z which impacted his decision to partner with him to start the label over other business offers.

“Of course I had offers to do a lot of business with other people, but the relationship we’ve built from (Roc Nation) believing in me through my whole career, through my ups and downs and the morals they showed to me and my team when it wasn’t in their best interest to have showed it – I feel comfortable going through this right here at home,” Mill said. “We’re ready to work. We’re just starting the beginning of a new chapter, a new page.”

Mill says after losing his father at a young age he always wanted to be the man of the house.

“I just always felt like I should be the one that made the sacrifice to hustle like, extremely hard to put my family in a better situation,” Mill said.

Mill says all the bad things he saw at a young age hindered his views when people would try to inspire him to chase his dreams. But now, he hopes people around the world see they too can reach their dreams despite the environment they grew up in.

“I always wanted to send a message to people across the world, if you have a dream you can really achieve your dream. I actually really did it,” Mill said.

