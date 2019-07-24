PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill has been granted a new trial. An appeals court has thrown out his decade-old conviction in a drug and gun case.
The unanimous three-judge opinion Wednesday grants the rapper born Robert Williams a new trial because of new evidence of alleged police corruption.
Shortly after the rapper was granted a new trial, he tweeted, “Life blessings just keep coming” and “I’m not on probation right now…new label deal with jayz!!! Today was lit already…”
Life blessings just keep coming 🤞🏾🙏🏾
Meek Mill Launches New Record Label With Jay-Z’s Roc Nation
I’m not on probation right now…new label deal with jayz!!! Today was lit already 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️ “wtf GOD” you be acting a fool 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
The rapper also released the following statement after the announcement of his overturned conviction:
“I’d like to thank the Pennsylvania Superior Court judges for their wisdom and transparency in reviewing my case, unanimously overturning my conviction and granting me a new trial. The past 11 years have been mentally and emotionally challenging, but I’m ecstatic that justice prevailed. This positive outcome wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my family, my attorneys, JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, Michael Rubin, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office and my supporters who have stood with me through the ups and downs. Unfortunately, millions of people are dealing with similar issues in our country and don’t have the resources to fight back like I did. We need to continue supporting them. I’m committed to working with my team at the REFORM Alliance to change these outdated laws and fix our broken criminal justice system.”
The Pennsylvania Superior Court also overturned the trial judge’s parole violation findings that sent the entertainer back to prison in 2017 for five months.
Prosecutors could choose to drop the case.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office has said it will not call the police officer who was the sole prosecution witness because of new doubts about his credibility.
