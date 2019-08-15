PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Federal authorities in Philadelphia seized nearly $1 million worth of counterfeit smartphones. Officers recently snatched up 4,449 combined counterfeit phones in two separate busts, the U.S. Customs and Border Protections announced on Thursday.
Officials say the first shipment was intercepted on July 26, seizing 2,043 LG and ASUS counterfeit smartphones worth $508,707. The second shipment was seized on Aug. 9, capturing 1,926 LG and 480 ASUS counterfeit smartphones worth $432,743.
In total, officials say the two shipments was worth a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $941,450 if they were authentic.
The cellphones came from China via the Dominican Republic to Philadelphia. Officials say the cellphones will be destroyed.
Authorities say on a typical day in 2018, CBP officers seized $3.7 million of products that violate Intellectual Property Rights.
