PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say five people, including a 17-year-old, were shot in the city’s Ogontz section Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred on the 5800 block of North 15th Street.
Police say all five victims are at Einstein Hospital. One of them is in critical condition.
Detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting.
“There was some chairs up about a block and a half, leading us to believe the individuals, the victims, were probably seated when they were targeted,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.
So far, police have made no arrests.
The shooting comes after Mayor Jim Kenney and others city and federal officials have called for stiff gun-control laws following the shooting of six Philadelphia police officers in a standoff on Wednesday.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.