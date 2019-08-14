Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A wild chase in West Philadelphia left several vehicles wrecked and a teen girl injured. Police say it started with a robbery on Cobbs Creek Parkway near Delancey Street, around midnight Wednesday.
The victim gave chase to the robbery suspect, eventually hitting an SUV parked in the median and causing a chain reaction crash. At least six vehicles were struck.
A teen girl inside the SUV was injured and was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Both the robbery suspect and the victim are in police custody.
