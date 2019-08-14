PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A judge has dismissed charges against a trash truck driver who is accused of striking and killing a female bicyclist in Center City in 2017. The judge tossed the case against 28-year-old Jorge Fretts, saying there was a lack of recklessness on his part.
Fretts was facing homicide by vehicle charges in the death of 24-year-old Emily Fredricks. The bicyclist was struck and killed by trash truck on Nov. 28, 2017 at 11th and Spruce Streets.
Investigators say the victim was lawfully traveling in the bike lane when she was struck.
Officials say Fretts was wearing earbuds and looking down at paperwork when he struck Fredricks.
Fredricks’ parents tell CBS3 they were shocked by the judge’s decision.
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is debating if they will appeal. They believe there was recklessness on Fretts’ part.
Wast management contractor Gold Medal Environmental has since settled a $6 million lawsuit with the victim’s family.
CBS3’s Joe Holden contributed to this report.
