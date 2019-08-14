



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After four years, Phillies fans will finally get to watch their former ace pitch again at Citizens Bank Park. Former World Series MVP Cole Hamels will make his first-ever start in a different uniform at Citizens Bank on Wednesday night as the Phillies continue their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

After getting called up by the Phillies in 2006, Hamels spent the next 10 seasons with the club before being shipped to the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline in 2015.

In exchange for Hamels and pitcher Jake Diekman, the Phillies received six players, including catcher Jorge Alfaro, outfielder Nick Williams, and pitchers Jake Thompson, Alec Asher, Jerad Eickhoff and Matt Harrison.

Only two of those players remain in the organization — Williams and Eickhoff.

Hamels is matched up against Aaron Nola, who is the new ace of the Phillies.

We're hosting the Cubs for three games this week, including a scheduled Aaron Nola vs. Cole Hamels matchup tomorrow at Citizens Bank Park. Here's the Ballpark Buzz: https://t.co/jOLDGBuEEI pic.twitter.com/D6qEMw5KbY — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 13, 2019

The two spent some time together as teammates during the 2015 season.

Nola was a part of the team when Hamels threw a no-hitter against the Cubs at Wrigley Field in his last start as a Phillie on July 25. He was traded a few days later.

Coincidentally, Hamels’ first start back at Citizens Bank Park comes the day after the Phillies announced former manager Charlie Manuel is the new hitting coach.

And to refresh your memory, there has previously been bad blood between Hamels and outfielder Bryce Harper.

J.T. Realmuto Powers Phillies To 4-2 Win Over Cubs

Hamels was suspended five games for intentionally hitting Harper during his rookie year in 2012.

Cole Hamels suspended 5 games and fined for intentionally throwing at Nationals OF Bryce Harper on Sunday. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 7, 2012

Harper was up to bat with two outs in the first inning when Hamels plunked him.

Later, he admitted it was intentional and basically called it his way of welcoming Harper to the majors.

Hamels was named the 2008 NLCS and World Series MVP during the Phillies’ championship run.