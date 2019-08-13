PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Charlie Manuel will be back in the Philadelphia Phillies dugout. In a shocking move, the Phillies announced the former World Series-winning manager is the team’s new hitting coach after firing John Mallee.

The move comes as the Phillies offense has been inconsistent for much of the season.

It reached a boiling point in the four-game series against the San Francisco Giants as the Phillies were one-hit twice.

Ladies and Gentlemen it’s Hittin’ Season again! pic.twitter.com/ux1X1Ok5qk — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) August 13, 2019

Heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs, the Phillies rank 12th in batting average, ninth in runs scored, 11th in home runs, and 12th in OPS in the National League.

The Phillies are currently in fourth place in the National League East — nine games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves. The team is also two games out of the final Wild Card spot.

The Phillies say Manuel will be hitting coach for the remainder of the season.

Former MVP and World Series champ Ryan Howard says it’s “awesome” seeing Manuel back in a Phillies uniform.

“The man knows hitting,” Howard tweeted.

Awesome to see @CMBaseball41 back in a @Phillies uniform. The man knows hitting. https://t.co/kWrVGDbgjw — Ryan Howard (@ryanhoward) August 13, 2019

Manuel, who helped lead the Phillies to the World Series title in 2008, managed the team from 2005 until 2013. He also was a manager and hitting coach for the Cleveland Indians.

Manuel was currently serving as senior adviser to the general manager.

