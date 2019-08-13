



MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) – A man was shot and his daughter was hurt during a frightening home invasion Tuesday morning in Mount Laurel, Burlington County. Police say the two men who broke into the home were looking for money.

The men allegedly fought with the father and his daughter before running off with cash.

Neighbors in Mount Laurel woke up to a crime scene on the 400 block of Equality Court by Mount Laurel Road.

“I never would have thought of a home invasion,” neighbor Barbara Curtis said.

Police say a family of four was sleeping around 3 a.m. when two suspects cut the screen out of a window, opened it and climbed through.

“We don’t believe it was a random incident at this time. We believe they went there with the intention of getting money from the residents,” officer Kyle Gardner said.

Officers say, once inside, the armed suspects confronted the family and demanded cash before a fight broke out. That’s when one of the suspects shot the 43-year-old father in the leg and smacked an 18-year-old girl in the head.

The father was then forced to hand over an unknown amount of cash.

“It’s sad that happened to that people,” neighbor Juan Rivera said. “It shouldn’t happen to anyone.”

“That’s frightening because that’s my friend. I know the girl and her dad got involved. It’s pretty scary,” the friend said.

Authorities haven’t yet released a description of the suspects but officers say one covered his face while the second suspect did not. Now police are working to find them.

The father is still in the hospital but he and his daughter are expected to recover. The other two people inside the home were not hurt.

If you have any information on this incident, call Mount Laurel Police Dispatch at 856-234-8300, the Mount Laurel Police Confidential Tip Line at 856-234-1414 Ext 1599, or email at tips@mountlaurelpd.org.