By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Chester County News, Coatesville News, Local, Local TV

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in West Caln Township are asking for the public’s help identifying a female dog that was found tethered to a tree in Coatesville. The dog was found on the 1200 block of Telegraph Road on Sunday, West Caln Township police say.

Police say the dog was found tied to a tree with an empty bag of food and an empty bowl of water. She was wearing a pink collar.

The Pennsylvania SPCA was contacted by police and responded to the incident.

Anyone with information on the dog’s identity is being asked to contact the SPCA at 610-692-6113 or the West Caln Township police at 610-384-3115.

