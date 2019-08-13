Comments
COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in West Caln Township are asking for the public’s help identifying a female dog that was found tethered to a tree in Coatesville. The dog was found on the 1200 block of Telegraph Road on Sunday, West Caln Township police say.
Police say the dog was found tied to a tree with an empty bag of food and an empty bowl of water. She was wearing a pink collar.
The Pennsylvania SPCA was contacted by police and responded to the incident.
Anyone with information on the dog’s identity is being asked to contact the SPCA at 610-692-6113 or the West Caln Township police at 610-384-3115.
