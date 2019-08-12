Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Police say a person was critically injured after being shot inside of a Northeast Philadelphia hotel. The shooting happened on the sixth floor of the Four Points Sheraton hotel on the 9400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard shortly after 10:30 p.m Monday.
Police say the victim was shot in the stomach and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
19-Year-Old Man Shot In Legs On SEPTA Subway Platform In Center City, Officials Say
There is no word on what led to the shooting and it is unclear if the victim was a guest or not.
No arrests have been made.
You must log in to post a comment.