PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the mother accused of attacking her 3-year-old daughter with a machete inside their Olney home on Sunday night. Police say 34-year-old Lauren Rodriguez will be charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and other related charges.
Police say the incident happened after 8 p.m. on the 5900 block of North Mascher Street.
According to authorities, officers found the young girl covered in blood on the street.
A witness told officers Rodriguez struck her daughter with a knife numerous times. Rodriguez allegedly also assaulted the witness.
The young girl suffered skull fractures and multiple lacerations on her head, shoulder and knee.
She is in stable condition at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.
Authorities recovered the machete they say the woman used in the attack.
