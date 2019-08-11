Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mother has been arrested after police say she sliced her 3-year-old daughter multiple times with a machete. The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. inside their home on the 5900 block of North Mascher Street in the city’s Olney neighborhood on Sunday.
Police say the girl was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center to be treated for six cuts to her head, shoulder and knee. She will be transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, police say.
The girl was placed in critical but stable condition, according to police.
Authorities did not release the mother’s identity.
The Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is actively investigating the incident.
