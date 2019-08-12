PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the wake of two recent mass shootings, anti-violence groups rallied outside the Philadelphia office of Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey on Monday. The groups are calling for the Republican to support an assault weapons ban.
The senator has said the weapons remain popular and that banning them would be an infringement on the rights of law-abiding citizens.
“These are people who believe in constructive change for society, including with guns. I’m fed up, to be honest with you, with elected leadership who never listen to people when it comes to gun safety, when it comes to public safety,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “We need to have elected officials who will listen to the people.”
Toomey also opposes a high-capacity magazine ban. The senator supports closing loopholes in the background check system.
