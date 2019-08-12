  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Dunkin', Local TV, Offbeat


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Don’t look now, but pumpkin spice season is right around the corner. And it’s coming a lot sooner than you’d think!

Dunkin’ is already thinking fall. On Monday, the company announced that it will launch its fall lineup one week from Wednesday — right in the heart of summer.

Credti: Dunkin’

In addition to the familiar pumpkin-flavored coffee, there’s also a cinnamon sugar pumpkin latte, pumpkin donuts and muffins; along with apple cider donuts and munchkins.

