Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Don’t look now, but pumpkin spice season is right around the corner. And it’s coming a lot sooner than you’d think!
Dunkin’ is already thinking fall. On Monday, the company announced that it will launch its fall lineup one week from Wednesday — right in the heart of summer.
Dole Baby Spinach Sold In New Jersey Recalled Over Salmonella Scare
In addition to the familiar pumpkin-flavored coffee, there’s also a cinnamon sugar pumpkin latte, pumpkin donuts and muffins; along with apple cider donuts and munchkins.
You must log in to post a comment.