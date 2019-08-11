



ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — Sunday was the perfect day in many ways, but especially for bike riders. On the Main Line, hundreds were out and about for the annual bike race that continues to help out the race.

Cheers from the community encouraged hundreds of cyclists — both pro and beginner — through the streets of Ardmore on Sunday.

“My coach was like, ‘I’m fast and I’m strong and you would be a really good fit for this race, that’s if you don’t do anything before this race,” rider Jaheim Williams said, “which I did so I wasn’t as strong as I should have been.”

For Jaheim Williams, the Main Line Bike Race — in its third year — gives him, plus some 300 other cyclists, a chance to compete on a 0.9 square mile course.

“We’re growing slowly. We’d like to see this race stay along for a long time. It is the biggest event that we have in the community right now,” Main Line Bike Race director Anthony Hennessy said.

And it’s making waves.

“The bike race money last year was specifically able to buy a whole new ambulance,” Narberth Ambulance volunteer Pierce Flanagan said.

Narberth Ambulance benefits from the event each year.

Flanagan, a volunteer with Narberth Ambulance, came up with the idea for a community project in high school.

“We’ve been creating new fundraising ideas, we like to be out in the community,” Flanagan said. “I also worked at Human Zoom, which is now Trek Bicycle and kind of connected the two together and said how about a bike race.”

The race doesn’t just help the ambulance company, but also local businesses.

The Junior League of Philadelphia’s thrift store opened up earlier than usual on Sunday.

The volunteer service organization focuses a lot on fighting hunger.

Members say the extra business helps.

“The money that we raise for the thrift store goes back into programs that assist community,” volunteer Rosalyn Finlayson said.

Strengthening and uplifting the community, one cyclist at a time.

