



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Twin brothers and NBA players Markieff Morris and Marcus Morris are giving back to their hometown neighborhood, helping children get ready for the new school year. The much-needed help from the Morris twins was appreciated by man in Hunting Park on Saturday.

The beginning of the school year can be a burden for some.

“It’s basically like you’re going to school, but you’re getting a book bag,” fifth grader Donnaja Goodman said Saturday.

Because of the Family Over Everything Foundation started by the Morris twins, the lifting is just a little lighter.

“I grew up across the street on Jerome Street,” Markieff Morris said. “I’ve been around here my whole life and just want to give back to the kids around here.”

For the 5th straight year, the Family Over Everything foundation led by the NBA’s Markieff and Marcus Morris, hands out thousands of backpacks and school supplies to low income youths in philly. @FoundationFOE @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/tncr1MFA67 — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) August 10, 2019

The community day on Saturday featured school supplies, free haircuts, physicals and vision checks for children — and of course, the backpack swag.

It was the fifth year that the Morris twins’ organization held the event in Philadelphia.

“Being a single mom and being part of this community and giving back to this community with my boys,” FOE president Thomasine Morris said.

FOE says they gave away 1,500 backpacks on Saturday.

A lot of the children even said that without the giveaway, they would not have new school supplies this year.

“It’s kind of helpful because some people don’t have a lot of money to do that so it’s nice to get it for free,” Goodman said.

When Markieff Morris sees the reaction from the children, he’s reminded of NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace, who never forgot his Philly roots.

Wallace once sponsored a team that the Morris twins played on.

“This is the inner city. This is what it is,” Markieff Morris said. “We just trying to send the kids to school with supplies and do some good.”

The event wrapped up the foundation’s summer series that featured a basketball camp, a Men’s Summit and a celebrity All-Star game.

All of the events targeted underserved communities around Philadelphia and the cities the twins have played professionally in.

CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.