PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s five o’clock somewhere and if you like vodka, there’s a new artisanal drink you may want to try. Vodka drinkers will soon be able to taste a piece of history, with a drink whose ingredients come from near Chernobyl.
A team of scientists in Britain and Ukraine used grains and water from the abandoned zone around the Chernobyl nuclear explosion to make “Atomik” vodka.
The 1986 tragic accident at the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine caused the largest release in history of radiation and radioactive material.
The scientists admit the grain starts out radioactive but say the distillation process makes it safe to drink.
They are hoping to release the vodka to the public in limited supply.
