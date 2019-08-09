Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This town ain’t big enough for all this star power! Actor Idris Elba was spotted riding a horse in North Philly.
A photo from CBS3 friend and celebrity photographer HughE Dillon shows Elba getting into character for his upcoming role.
The star went for a horse riding lesson on Thursday on the set of his new film, Concrete Cowboys.
