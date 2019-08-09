



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The grieving process is just beginning for two different institutions devastated by loss. Temple University and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children are mourning two doctors who died in a small plane crash on Thursday that also killed the couple’s daughter.

Dr. Jasvir Kharana was a pathologist at Temple University. His wife, Dr. Divya Kharana, was a pediatric neurologist at St. Christopher’s. Both communities are now trying to figure out where they go from here.

The tragic death of Jasvir Kharana, his wife and daughter held heavily over the annual white coat ceremony at Temple University on Friday.

“The suddenness of this is always so tragic, especially when you work so closely with somebody as the students and residents did, it’s even more tragic,” Dr. Larry Kaiser said.

Kaiser worked with Kharana for 20 years.

St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children is also in mourning. A bouquet of roses now sits in the lobby with a card remembering Dr. Divya Kharana.

“People usually say nice things about people who die, but in this case, it’s the truth. She was an outstanding person,” Dr. Agustin Legido said.

The couple was killed Thursday morning in a plane crash in Hatboro.

Chopper 3 was overhead Friday afternoon when the National Transportation Safety Board was back out removing the fuselage from the crash site.

The couple was flying in a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza to Ohio when the plane crashed.

Legido says Jasvir Kharana was an experienced pilot, having flown to Cuba and South America. He says the loss of Jasvir’s wife will be felt throughout the hospital.

“Everybody has felt a big loss of Dr. Kharana, not just the members of neurology. She was a wonderful human being, excellent clinician and an outstanding as well,” Legido said.

CBS3 reached out to the couple’s surviving daughter. She declined to comment.

The NTSB says a preliminary report should be out within two weeks. A final report could take up to two years.