UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Three people are dead following a small plane crash in Upper Moreland Township, sources confirm. The Beechcraft Bonanza plane crashed in the backyard of a residential area near Morris Road and Minnie Lane, around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.
“It’s a strictly residential neighborhood,” said Upper Moreland Township Police Chief Mike Murphy during a press briefing. “I don’t know what the pilot was thinking or what he was doing but it is a miracle that no homes were struck.”
A source tells Eyewitness News the plane left Northeast Philadelphia Airport around 6:18 a.m. and was heading to Ohio State University. It was expected to arrive at 8:05 a.m.
The cause of the crash will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.
No one in the neighborhood was injured.
