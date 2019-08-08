BREAKING:78-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed During Robbery In West Philadelphia, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An elderly man was shot and killed at an illegal lottery house in West Philadelphia during a robbery on Thursday afternoon, police say. It happened on the 1000 block of North 40th Street, just after noon.

Police say the 78-year-old victim was shot in the chest with a shotgun.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made.

