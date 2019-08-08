Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An elderly man was shot and killed at an illegal lottery house in West Philadelphia during a robbery on Thursday afternoon, police say. It happened on the 1000 block of North 40th Street, just after noon.
78 year old man shot and killed during a robbery near 40th and Poplar. @PhillyPolice say he was at an illegal lottery house. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ALIyW6Nzoa
— Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) August 8, 2019
Police say the 78-year-old victim was shot in the chest with a shotgun.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
So far, no arrests have been made.
You must log in to post a comment.