



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dangerous storms packed with lightning, wind and rain stranded residents and triggered flash floods across the region. During Wednesday’s evening commute, flooded roads detoured many drivers and stranded others.

Although flood zones are in the process of receding, there is still significant ponding on various stretches of roadways, including Kelly Drive in Philadelphia. Martin Luther King Drive is also blocked off in areas because of the toll Wednesday’s storms took.

Tornado Briefly Touches Down In New Jersey As Severe Storms Move Through Region

At the height of rush hour, the bottom dropped out on. On MLK Drive, fallen trees stopped vehicles in their tracks while some drivers took a major risk and pushed through deep waters.

In Delaware County, a Haverford Township parking lot turned river-like, trapping cars where they sat in their tracks. One man was forced to wade to his truck.

The basement of a Broomall condo complex had to be evacuated by fire personnel due to rising water.

A neighborhood sewer drain in Aston was no match for the flood waters as they pushed up to homes.

And in Bethlehem, the storm hit with a vengeance, leaving homes and roadways littered with downed power line sand trees. One even smashed through the roof of the rear windshield of a parked car.

There is still some ponding out there on Wednesday night. Not all of the roads are blocked off, making the flooding difficult to see.

Haverford Township police say crews have made multiple water rescues due to people driving into standing water. No injuries were reported.

Haverford Township Police Chief tells me multiple water rescues from people driving into standing water. No injuries. @CBSPhilly @HaverfordPD — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 7, 2019

Route 1 over Darby Creek between Upper Darby and Springfield @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/nnIHo63ANL — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 7, 2019

JUST IN— Photos from Springfield Swim Club, inundated by Darby Creek. 📷: Springfield Swim Club FB Page @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/XOUaiLsUYw — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 8, 2019

The storms also caused problems during rush hour. NJ Transit said the River Line was suspended between Walter Rand Transportation Center and the Waterfront Entertainment Complex due to flooding.

Several SEPTA lines experienced delays of up to 45 minutes due to overhead power problems.

In the city, streets were flooded, including at the intersection of 5th and Market Streets.