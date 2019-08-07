WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Philadelphia, Entire Area Until 6:15 P.M.
By CBS3 Staff
SPRINGFIELD, NEW JERSEY (CBS) — A tornado briefly touched down in Union County, New Jersey as severe storms moved through the region on Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service says an EF-0 twister touched down in Springfield.

Winds maxed out at 70 mph.

Armando Salvadore captured the tornado near Springfield Avenue and Route 22.

This is the fifth tornado to hit the state this year, more than doubling the yearly average.

The last tornado in New Jersey struck Mount Laurel last month.

