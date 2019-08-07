SPRINGFIELD, NEW JERSEY (CBS) — A tornado briefly touched down in Union County, New Jersey as severe storms moved through the region on Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service says an EF-0 twister touched down in Springfield.
National Weather Service has confirmed with Union County Emergency Management that a brief tornado touched down near Springfield Ave and Route 22 in Springfield, NJ. Radar estimated winds 70 mph with a rating of EF0.
— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) August 7, 2019
Winds maxed out at 70 mph.
Philadelphia Weather: Severe Storm Threat Expected To Bring Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding To Region
Armando Salvadore captured the tornado near Springfield Avenue and Route 22.
Evident weak rope-like tornado with definitive rotation and debris in Springfield, NJ! Wow… pic.twitter.com/FnnZCrwIPQ
— Armando Salvadore (@KaptMands) August 7, 2019
This is the fifth tornado to hit the state this year, more than doubling the yearly average.
The last tornado in New Jersey struck Mount Laurel last month.
