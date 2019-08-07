PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More than 240 high school students from across the country will join former MLB star Derek Jeter for a community service project in Philadelphia. Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation partnered with Goldman Sachs Community TeamWork to host Wednesday’s Pack Shack’s Feed the Funnel Party.
Those attending the event will help package more than 75,000 meals that will be donated to Philabundance.
Levi’s and Haddad Brands donated 525 jackets so the group could design jackets that signify their mission to ignite positive social change.
The jackets will be donated to William McKinley Elementary School’s backpack program and youth participants at the conference.
The community service event is part of Turn 2’s 2019 Jeter’s Leaders Leadership Conference, which is presented by Goldman Sachs in Philadelphia.
The conference also features workshops that address critical issues to young people and a panel discussion empowering youth to avoid falling into negative influences and be leaders in their communities.
We're thrilled to kick off the 2019 Jeter's Leaders Leadership Conference presented by @GoldmanSachs
in Philadelphia! Follow along all week for a behind-the-scenes look at powerful workshops, a community service project, panel & more. #JLLC #Turn2 pic.twitter.com/b8xrTbP8AZ
— Turn 2 Foundation (@JeterTurn2) August 5, 2019
