



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young Eagles fan received another big surprise Tuesday night. It comes after he was overcome with emotion Monday when Birds’ receiver Nelson Agholor gave the boy a pair of his gloves after practice.

Eyewitness News sat down with the aspiring NFL player, but little did he know the Eagles had a second surprise.

It’s the viral cell phone video that captured Philadelphia’s attention. Twelve-year-old Xavier Dyer went face-to-face with his idol and was overcome with emotion.

“After a while he said ‘don’t cry’ and he gave me his gloves. After he gave me his gloves, I started to cry even more,” Xavier said of his meeting with Agholor.

On Monday, the Eagles hosted Youth Football Coaches and Administrators Day. Xavier was among the participants with his dad, Wissahickon Braves coach Xavier Dyer Sr.

“Usually I don’t even take my phone out for moments like that but I think the raw emotion I saw and thought let me save this so at least he would have it,” Dyer Sr. said.

Eagles Training Camp 2019: Birds’ Open Practice Raises $475,000 For Autism Research

Not only did the 12-year-old quarterback receive Agholor’s gloves and autograph, the franchise had another surprise for Xavier after seeing the viral video.

The Eagles gave Xavier four tickets and four sideline passes to Thursday’s preseason game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

As Xavier prepares for his own football season, he’s overwhelmed with a gratitude that’s left him speechless.

“This one is not a cry. I can’t speak,” Xavier said after learning about the Eagles’ gift.

The Eagles kick off their preseason slate Thursday night at 7:30 vs. the Titans.