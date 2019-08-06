  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Love Park, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A prayer vigil will be held in Philadelphia Tuesday night for the victims of the weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. The vigil will be held at Love Park and will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Jim Kenney: President Trump Has Emboldened People ‘To Carry Out Their Prejudices, Their Hatred In Violent Ways’ 

Meanwhile, Philadelphia police say they are prepared if a gunman ever targeted a large group in the city.

‘We Never Assume They Can’t Happen Here’: Philadelphia Police Remain Proactive After Mass Shootings

Law enforcement officials say they’ve increased patrols around local malls and other destinations.

‘Only A Fool Believes Gun Control Will Solve The Problem’: Archbishop Charles Chaput Reacts To Rash Of Mass Shootings Around U.S. 

Hospital officials say they are also working on their own response plans.

