PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A prayer vigil will be held in Philadelphia Tuesday night for the victims of the weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. The vigil will be held at Love Park and will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia police say they are prepared if a gunman ever targeted a large group in the city.
Law enforcement officials say they’ve increased patrols around local malls and other destinations.
Hospital officials say they are also working on their own response plans.
