



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is responding after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio over the weekend. Police Commissioner Richard Ross held a press conference Monday afternoon.

Ross said he was in touch with the FBI on Sunday. He says there are no known threats to Philadelphia, but officers are keeping in close contact with local businesses.

Ross said his officers are proactively working ahead of a potential mass-casualty event in the city after communities in Texas and Ohio lost at least 32 lives in mass shootings.

“We are currently reaching out to retailers, something we do regularly, offering site surveys,” Ross said. “We’re continuing to monitor social media activity for any threats.”

At the moment, Ross says he isn’t aware of any threats against Philadelphia or nearby shopping areas, but some police departments like Cherry Hill, New Jersey have increased patrols around malls.

“We never assume they can’t happen here,” Ross said.

Ross wouldn’t say if he believes President Donald Trump is stoking racism, but investigators say racism could be the motivation behind the El Paso shooting because of an anti-immigrant document possibly written by the alleged shooter.

Nonetheless, Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney has no doubt Trump’s divisiveness is leading people to losing their lives.

“His actions, his words, his manner have created an environment in this country where people feel emboldened to carry out their prejudices, their hatred in violent ways,” Kenney said.

Area hospitals are working on their own response plans, but even doctors admit it would be difficult to handle a mass-casualty event in Philly.

“There’s limited number of resources, such as nurses, trauma surgeons, emergency medicine physicians and supplies — blood products. Trauma patients need a large amount of blood sometimes to be resuscitated,”emergency medicine physician Dr. Sam Krass said.

Law enforcement officials want to remind you, if you see anything suspicious, report it.