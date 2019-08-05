



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Following mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio this weekend, Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney took aim at President Donald Trump. Kenney says President Trump’s anti-immigrant and racist comments have fueled hatred in the county.

“His actions, his words, his manner have created an environment in this country where people feel emboldened to carry out their prejudices, their hatred in violent ways,” Kenney said.

Kenney’s comments come after a racist manifesto allegedly written by the shooter denounced Hispanics and expressed support for a shooter who killed 49 people at a New Zealand mosque in March.

On Monday, President Trump condemned the shootings as barbaric crimes “against all humanity” and called for bipartisan cooperation to respond to an epidemic of gun violence. He blamed mental illness and video games but made no mention of more limits on sales of firearms.

Trump said he wanted legislation providing “strong background checks” for gun users, though he has reneged on previous promises after mass attacks. He offered few details.

“We vow to act with urgent resolve,” Trump said, speaking from the White House about shootings that left 31 dead as the count rose on Monday. His scripted remarks came after two days of muted response to the shootings, and included a solitary denunciation of white supremacy, which he has been reluctant to criticize.

“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” Trump said, adding that he had directed the FBI to examine steps to identify and address domestic terrorism. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America,” he said.

Trump’s attempt at unifying the nation, without renouncing his own divisive language about immigrants and political opponents, followed his pattern in moments of national tragedy. The president’s appeals to the nation’s better angels have proved fleeting.

His path to the White House was built on the politics of division, and aides say he views his road to reelection once again on sowing discord and unease about cultural, economic and demographic changes.

