PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday is National Night Out. There was a kickoff event Monday night in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section at 4th and Lehigh Streets.
The anti-crime event takes place in neighborhoods all across the country, and brings together police and the communities they serve.
Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke was among those at the kickoff rally. He handed out gun locks to those who needed them.
“The simple reality, unfortunately in the city of Philadelphia, we have our own set of mass shootings,” Clarke said. “Some of them at rec centers just like this, places of safety, people come to recreate, people come to enjoy. So be it gun locks, or be it education, be it banning weapons from these particular locations, is what we’re all about.”
The gun locks were provided by the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office as part of their ongoing gun lock distribution initiative.
