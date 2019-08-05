



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — One of the victims in Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio has ties to our area. Nicole Warren-Curtis, who was just 36 years old, went to high school in Wilmington.

Often, so much attention is focused on what happened that we forget about who it happened to. Warren-Curtis is one of 9 people killed in the shooting.

And despite walking the halls of Delcastle Technical High School almost two decades ago, those that knew her say their memories will keep her alive in their minds.

Two days, two mass shootings. The second, in Dayton, killed nine, including Beatrice Warren-Curtis, better known by friends and former teachers as Nicole.

“The thing with Nicole is that she was a leader by example,” teacher Tony Tiberi said.

In 2000, Warren-Curtis graduated from Delcastle Technical High School in Wilmington. She was a committed student, fondly remembered by her auto body teacher Tiberi.

“She picked auto body. She did really well down here, she was before her time. Here’s a girl coming into auto body and she did a great job,” Tiberi said.

Tiberi says she was loved by her friends and fellow classmates.

“Everybody respected her and she was calm and she had a calming effect with other students,” he said.

One of those students was Ricky Brown.

“She was just a caring person, a genuine, true friend,” Brown said.

Brown has known Warren-Curtis since the sixth grade. He says they formed a close relationship over the years, and though Warren-Curtis was now living in Virginia, the two stayed in regular contact.

Just days ago, she congratulated Brown on a new job.

“The world just lost a great person,” Brown said.

Because of senseless violence, which has hurt the families and friends of more than 30 people over such a violent weekend.

“She was an angel and she is going to carry on being an angel,” Tiberi said.

Eyewitness News also spoke with Warren-Curtis’ cousin, who says she was a loving, kind person. He also posted a message on Facebook saying “nothing about this is right.”