PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just days after mustard ice cream debuted, here’s something else for people with curious taste buds. Oscar Mayer just unveiled its latest creation, the “ice dog sandwich.”
It’s made with candied hot dog bits, hot dog sweet cream, and spicy mustard gelato all sandwiched between a cookie bun.
For curious taste buds, here are the delicious ingredients for Oscar Mayer's Ice Dog Sandwich–the hottest 🍦 this summer:
✅Candied Hot Dog Bits
✅Hot Dog Sweet Cream
✅Spicy Dijon Gelato
✅Cookie Bun
(Yes, this is real! Want to try it? DM us to find out how) #OscarMayerIceCream pic.twitter.com/Fa28xoLPfA
— Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 1, 2019
Oscar Mayer says they will be giving out samples in New York later next month.
But if you’re brave enough to try it, you can send the company a message on twitter for a chance to taste it.
