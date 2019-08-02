  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Offbeat, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just days after mustard ice cream debuted, here’s something else for people with curious taste buds. Oscar Mayer just unveiled its latest creation, the “ice dog sandwich.”

It’s made with candied hot dog bits, hot dog sweet cream, and spicy mustard gelato all sandwiched between a cookie bun.

Oscar Mayer says they will be giving out samples in New York later next month.

But if you’re brave enough to try it, you can send the company a message on twitter for a chance to taste it.

