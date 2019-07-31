Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Everyone is used to putting mustard on hot dogs, hamburgers and soft pretzels, but are you willing to try some mustard for dessert? French’s just unveiled a new mustard flavored ice cream on Wednesday.
That’s probably one flavor you never thought about trying.
French’s churned up the idea to celebrate National Mustard Day, which is Aug. 3.
For now, the ice cream will only be sold in New York and Los Angeles.
But if you want to taste it yourself, for the full recipe, click here.
