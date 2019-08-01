  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Seven Philadelphia police officers have resigned in the wake of a social media scandal. The officers were accused of making racist and offensive posts on Facebook.

Earlier this month, Police Commissioner Richard Ross announced a total of 69 officers would be punished after a watchdog group published the posts.

Commissioner Ross said 13 of those officers would be fired after a 30-day suspension.

Eyewitness News is working to confirm whether the seven officers who resigned were among those expected to be fired from the force.

Comments