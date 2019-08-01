Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Seven Philadelphia police officers have resigned in the wake of a social media scandal. The officers were accused of making racist and offensive posts on Facebook.
Earlier this month, Police Commissioner Richard Ross announced a total of 69 officers would be punished after a watchdog group published the posts.
Commissioner Ross said 13 of those officers would be fired after a 30-day suspension.
Eyewitness News is working to confirm whether the seven officers who resigned were among those expected to be fired from the force.
