PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Police Department will announce terminations and other disciplinary measures of police officers over racist or offensive Facebook posts at the end of the week, sources confirm to CBS3. Seventy-two officers were placed on administrative leave on June 19.
It’s unclear how many officers will be terminated or face further discipline at this time.
Hundreds of Philadelphia police officers have been accused of these type of social media posts.
“We’ve talked about from the outset how disturbing, how disappointing and upsetting these posts are and how they will undeniably impact police-community relations and we’re not naïve to that fact and nor are we dismissive of it,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said on June 19.
Plain View Project, a watchdog group, discovered the controversial posts of police officers who work in Philadelphia and in other cities around the country.
The Fraternal Order of Police had no comment.
