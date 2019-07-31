



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family and friends gathered to remember a slain rap artist in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday evening. It was a large turnout to remember Ezra Weah, also known as Bankroll Gambino, at 62nd and Elmwood Streets.

The 21-year-old was taping a promotional video for his music video when he was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting on the 2600 block of Carroll Street on Sunday night.

Weah moved to Philadelphia from Liberia when he was 5-months old. Police say Weah was shot in the head and killed, and five other men were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

“I cannot understand what happened, why they had to shoot, who did it, we have no clue. We have no idea who did it,” Weah’s aunt, Francis Tailey, said.

Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Captain Jason Smith says Weah may have been targeted because he was shot at while in a vehicle in the morning on the same day he was killed.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates that the decedent may have also been shot at while driving his vehicle at 4:12 a.m. on July 28th in the area of 53rd and Baltimore Avenue,” Smith said.

Police say Weah had a loaded gun on him when he was killed. Eyewitness News checked police records and found he had four prior arrests.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact police.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore and Chantee Lans contributed to this report.