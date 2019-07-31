WEST BERLIN, N.J. (CBS) – A 9-year-old boy has died following a class trip to the Sahara Sam’s Oasis Outdoor and Indoor Water Park in West Berlin, police say. Crews were called to the park around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a cardiac arrest.
Police say 9-year-old Hersh Meilech Grossman was pulled out of the pool unconscious. When officers arrived, lifeguards were performing CPR.
He was taken to Virtua Hospital in Voorhees where he was pronounced dead at 8:34 p.m.
The faith-based community page, The Yeshiva World, says Grossman drowned. Police have not released a cause of death.
Sahara Sam’s sent Eyewitness News a statement regarding the statement, reading:
“We are deeply saddened by the incident, which occurred during a private event, and our prayers are with the family and friends at this difficult time. We are completing a thorough review of the incident and are working with authorities.”
Police say the boy was on a class trip with the Belzer Talmud Torah, based out of the Boro Park Community in Brooklyn, New York.
There were several other groups and about 750 to 800 children and staff at the private event at the time of the incident.
