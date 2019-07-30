WEST BERLIN, N.J. (CBS) — Shortly before 8 p.m., first responders rushed to Sahara Sam’s Oasis Outdoor and Indoor Water Park in West Berlin for a medical emergency involving a young child. Medics transported the child to Virtua Voorhees in serious condition.
There is no word on how old the victim is.
Chopper 3 was overhead Tuesday night, showing an outdoor pool being evacuated shortly after the medical emergency.
Children gathered outside of the pool and by 9 p.m., chaperones had gathered in the rear of the water park and helped load children on buses as first responders remained at the facility.
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is on scene investigating.
