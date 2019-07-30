  • CBS 3On Air

By Greg Argos
WEST BERLIN, N.J. (CBS) — Shortly before 8 p.m., first responders rushed to Sahara Sam’s Oasis Outdoor and Indoor Water Park in West Berlin for a medical emergency involving a young child. Medics transported the child to Virtua Voorhees in serious condition.

There is no word on how old the victim is.

Chopper 3 was overhead Tuesday night, showing an outdoor pool being evacuated shortly after the medical emergency.

Children gathered outside of the pool and by 9 p.m., chaperones had gathered in the rear of the water park and helped load children on buses as first responders remained at the facility.

Credit: CBS3

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is on scene investigating.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 

