



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report ranks a Philadelphia hospital among the top 20 best hospitals in the United States. The Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian was tied for the No. 18 spot with the Mayo Clinic-Phoenix on the U.S. News & Report’s 2019-20 Bests Hospitals list.

“Aside from the sheer number of high-performing hospitals, one thing that stands out is that different hospitals demonstrated different and often complementary areas of strength,” U.S. News managing editor Ben Harder said. “For example, No. 1 overall in the Philly metro area was the Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania, which ranked among the top hospitals nationally in nearly every area of complex specialty care we evaluated.

“But Thomas Jefferson University Hospital — No. 2 overall in Philly — outranked Penn in complex orthopedics, which has long been on of Jefferson’s strongest programs. And the Christiana Care Hospitals in neighboring Delaware, No. 3 overall in Philly, was the only hospital in the Philadelphia metro area to be rated high-performing in all nine common surgical procedures and conditions we evaluated; in fact, there were only a few dozen such hospitals in the country.”

For the 30th edition, U.S. News changed the methodology in its 12 data-driven specialty rankings, which cover cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, ear, nose and throat, among other diseases.

U.S. News says the changes include adding “two addition patient-centered measures in each specialty,” enhancing “the risk-adjustment model which accounts for different in patient populations” and harmonizing “the outcome measurement in the specialty rankings with the U.S. News Procedures & Conditions ratings.”

“In the three decades since U.S. News began evaluating hospitals, we periodically have revamped our measures to enhance the decision support our rankings and ratings provide to patients,” Harder said. “The new model provides a more comprehensive assessment that is useful to patients, families and their medical professionals.”

The top three best hospitals were the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

“Residents of the Philadelphia metro area have an unusually wide array of options for high quality medical care to choose from,” Harder said, “including one on the national honor roll and 3 others that are nationally ranked in at least one area of complex specialty.

“A key takeaway for the public is that the best hospital for each patient depends enormously on what kind of care that patient requires. The reason we rank or rate hospitals in 25 different adult services is so that each patient can focus on the rating or ranking most relevant to his or her clinical needs. This year’s results underscore the importance for consumers of having access to data about each of the diverse specialties and services a hospital provides.”

The University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian was also ranked No. 18 in cardiology and heart surgery.

You can see the full rankings by clicking here.