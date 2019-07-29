TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A new study ranked New Jersey’s public school system No. 2 in the country. WalletHub released 2019’s States with the Best & Worst School Systems on Monday.
The study focuses on performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials.
Researchers compared the 50 states plus the District of Columbia.
New Jersey ranked No. 2 in highest reading test scores and lowest drop out rate and No. 3 in highest math test scores and lowest pupil to teacher ratio.
Delaware ranked No. 12 overall, No. 2 in lowest bullying incidents and tied for 4th in highest median ACT score.
Pennsylvania public schools ranked 27th overall and No. 5 in lowest percentage of threatened or injured high school students.
Massachusetts was ranked No. 1 and Connecticut was ranked No. 3 overall.
To see the full list, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.