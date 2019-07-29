PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested a Mill Creek man in connection with a murder in West Philadelphia earlier this year. Police announced the arrest of 26-year-old David West, of the 900 block of North Farston Street, on Monday.
West is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, Violation of the Uniform Firearm Act and other related charges related to the shooting death of a 24-year-old man on Jan. 9.
Police say West shot the victim once in his back near 52nd and Market Streets around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 29. Officers on patrol saw the victim staggering toward 52nd Street and collapsed by the 5100 block of Market Street and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
On Saturday, July 27, police arrested West on the 500 block of North 56th Street shortly before 2 p.m.
