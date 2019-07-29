Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested a man with the murder of his mother in the city’s West Oak Lane section. Police announced the arrest of 26-year-old Rashawn Freeman, of the 7200 block of Briar Road, on Monday.
Investigators say Freeman stabbed 56-year-old Carla Freeman multiple times inside of their home just before 12 p.m. on Saturday.
Freeman suffered stab wounds throughout her body and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators describe the murder as a domestic incident.
Freeman has been charged with murder and possession of an instrument of crime.
