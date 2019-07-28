Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A commuter alert for travelers in New Jersey. On Monday, there will be more disruptions near the new Scudder Falls Bridge.
Traffic heading into New Jersey is now using two newly built lanes of traffic to the span.
Thousands Of Bicyclists Ride To Atlantic City For Annual Ben To The Shore Charity Bike Event
This comes as preparations begin to demolish the original bridge.
Those preparations require the temporary closure of the exits to and from Taylorsville Road to Route 295 and the Scudder Falls Bridge while the lanes are reconfigured.
The closures will last for three weeks.
You must log in to post a comment.