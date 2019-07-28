Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An old tradition, with a new name, kicked off Sunday morning. The 32nd annual The Ben to the Shore Bike Tour started on the Philadelphia side of the Ben Franklin Bridge at 7 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An old tradition, with a new name, kicked off Sunday morning. The 32nd annual The Ben to the Shore Bike Tour started on the Philadelphia side of the Ben Franklin Bridge at 7 a.m.
The event which used to be called Tour De Shore is a 65-mile charity bike ride from Philadelphia to Atlantic City.
It benefits the Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation which helps the families of fallen and injured first responders.
The Ben Franklin Bridge was closed from 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. for the event.
You must log in to post a comment.