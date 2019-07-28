  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMLegal Helpline Today
    12:00 PMCBS Sports Special
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Special
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Atlantic City News, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, The Ben to the Shore Bike Tour


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An old tradition, with a new name, kicked off Sunday morning. The 32nd annual The Ben to the Shore Bike Tour started on the Philadelphia side of the Ben Franklin Bridge at 7 a.m.

The event which used to be called Tour De Shore is a 65-mile charity bike ride from Philadelphia to Atlantic City.

It benefits the Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation which helps the families of fallen and injured first responders.

The Ben Franklin Bridge was closed from 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. for the event.

Comments