By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Joe Frazier Mural, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday, volunteers helped to paint a new mural of Philadelphia boxing legend Smokin’ Joe Frazier. Members of the community came together to help unveil the mural that is located at 33rd and York Streets in Strawberry Mansion.

CBS3’s Ukee Washington lent his own painting skills to the project.

The mural will be located near the entrance to Boxers’ Trail in Fairmount Park.

Many say that trail is where Muhammad Ali went to challenge Frazier in a match many consider to be the “Fight of the Century.”

On July 25, the design was unveiled at the Athletic Recreation Center.

Ernel Martinez of Mural Arts Philadelphia is the lead artist on the project.

