



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mural Arts Philadelphia is unveiling the design for a new mural that will honor well-known Philadelphia boxer Smokin’ Joe Frazier on Thursday. The mural will be located near the entrance of the Boxers’ Trail gym he trained at in Fairmount Park, which is on the corner of 33rd and York Streets.

Aside from being where Frazier trained, Boxers’ Trail is also known for being the place Muhammad Ali went to challenge Frazier to the boxing match that would be known as the “Fight of the Century.”

The design unveiling will take place at 11 a.m. at the Athletic Recreation Center on the 1400 block of North 26th Street.

This morning at 11, we’ll be unveiling a mural design that honors Philadelphia professional boxer, Smokin’ Joe Frazier! 🥊 Meet us at the Athletic Recreation Center (1400 North 26th street) to get the first look! 👀 #MuralArtsPhilly @thelegacyexists — Mural Arts (@muralarts) July 25, 2019

Mural Arts artist Ernel Martinez worked with the Frazier family and Strawberry Mansion community to create the design of the mural.

The Athletic Recreation Center invited Philadelphia residents and boxing community members to help paint the mural during a public paint day on Saturday, July 27 at 11 am.

Frazier was the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion from 1970 to 1973. He took down Ali in the 1971 “Fight of the Century.”

After retiring in 1975, he opened a gym to the public and trained young fighters in Philadelphia.

Frazier died in November 2011.