PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the summer season continues to heat up, so is a petition to change the date of Halloween. The nationwide petition was started in 2018 by the Halloween & Costume Association.
Tens of thousands of people have signed the petition, “Join the Saturday Halloween Movement,” that would move the year’s spookiest holiday to the last Saturday of October.
The idea of the change is to make Halloween safer and less stressful.
According to the movement, there are 3,800 Halloween-related injuries every year.
It also says that 70% of parents do not go with their children when they head out to trick-or-treat.
So far, over 67,000 people have signed the petition with the goal of getting 75,000 signatures.
